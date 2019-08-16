Unanimous decision to retain Ravi Shastri as coach, didn't consult Kohli: Kapil Dev

Mumbai, August 16: Ravi Shastri on Friday (August 16) has been retained as the India head coach till 2021 and he will start his new tenure with the home series against South Africa. Kapil Dev, who led the three-member CAC, said their decision was unanimous and there was no consultation with skipper Virat Kohli.
"We gave marks out of 100. There was a difference of very small numbers, which amazed us as well. Hesson and Moody were very good too. Finally, we gave our marks to Shastri, I did not consult him (Anshuman Gaekwad) or her (Shanta Rangaswamy) nor they consult me. We gave our independent marking and Shastri came on top," said Kapil Dev addressing a media conference in Mumbai.
Kapil said the CAC would like to have a say in selecting both support staff and national selectors and he said a letter was given to BCCI in this regard.
"We have given a letter to the BCCI that we, CAC, should have a say in the selection of the support staff as well as the selectors," said Kapil.
Meanwhile CAC member Anshuman Gaekwad said:"He (Shastri) is well versed with the system and knows the boys very well. He has a good understanding with the boys and has good communication skills."
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here