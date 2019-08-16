Unanimous decision to retain Ravi Shastri as coach, didn't consult Kohli: Kapil Dev

"We gave marks out of 100. There was a difference of very small numbers, which amazed us as well. Hesson and Moody were very good too. Finally, we gave our marks to Shastri, I did not consult him (Anshuman Gaekwad) or her (Shanta Rangaswamy) nor they consult me. We gave our independent marking and Shastri came on top," said Kapil Dev addressing a media conference in Mumbai.

Kapil said the CAC would like to have a say in selecting both support staff and national selectors and he said a letter was given to BCCI in this regard.

"We have given a letter to the BCCI that we, CAC, should have a say in the selection of the support staff as well as the selectors," said Kapil.

Meanwhile CAC member Anshuman Gaekwad said:"He (Shastri) is well versed with the system and knows the boys very well. He has a good understanding with the boys and has good communication skills."