U-19 WC final: India to play WI in a World Cup final after 33 years

It will be after 33 years that India will take on the Caribbeans in the final of a World Cup. The last time these two teams had played in a World Cup final was in 1983 when Kapil Dev's team had beaten the reigning champions led by Clive Lloyd by 43 runs at the Lord's in England. India were shot out for just 183 after being asked to put into bat but came up with a gritty show to skittle a powerful West Indian batting line-up for just 140 to win their maiden World Cup title.

This time, however, it is an opposite scenario. The Indian colts, who have not lost in their last 15 matches in the biennial event, have won the trophy thrice (2000, 2008 and 2012) and finished as the runners-up in 2006. The West Indies, on the other hand, haven't won the trophy anytime and their best show was in 2004, when they had lost to Pakistan in the final. The tournament was held in Bengladesh that year as well.

None of the players representing the Indian team were born in 1983 when Kapil's Devils had scaled the ultimate success in international cricket. If they can win tomorrow to get India its fourth title, history will be repeated after a long time.

Oneindia News