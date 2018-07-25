Unhappy over conditions, India shorten tour game against Essex

However, an Essex county representative maintained that the Indian team "were happy with practice facilities", attributing the curtailment on the hot prevalent conditions owing to the current heat wave in the UK.

When asked about the rugged outfield, and whether that could have been a reason to reduce the game, the representative declined to comment any further.

"Essex Cricket and the England & Wales Cricket Board have agreed, at the request of the BCCI Management Team, that the scheduled Tourist match between Essex and India will now be played over three days," Essex said in a statement.

Watch #TeamIndia members get in the groove for red ball cricket ahead of the three day game against Essex, beginning today.#ESSvIND pic.twitter.com/r2ISX5nCZb — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2018

The Indian team management took this decision after having a look at the pitch. Indian coach Ravi Shastri was seen having an animated discussion with the local officials after getting a glimpse of the grassy pitch and a barren outfield that can cause injury while fielding.

The rest of the Indian support staff, including assistant coach Sanjay Bangar and bowling coach Bharat Arun also took stock of the conditions and were seen having discussions with the ground staff.

A senior member of the ground staff said: "all requests of the Indian team management have been accepted".

When pressed if that included "shaving off the grass", he said, "We have bent over backwards to accommodate the Indian team management's demands. It is disappointing though because we had sold a lot of tickets for the fourth day (Saturday)."

Another reason for the Indian team management's displeasure was that the two nets' pitches were completely bald in comparison to the match wicket, which had a healthy green top.

After speaking with the visiting coaches, the ground support staff shaved off the heavy grass layering from one of the adjacent wickets to make it resemble the match-wicket with an equal amount of surface grass.

This allowed the Indian batsmen to get a feel of match day conditions, and all prominent batsmen took throwdowns at this wicket. Even the troika of spinners bowled on this green-wicket, in case one of the Test wickets is a replica.

The oval county ground has nearly 25 pitches comprising its central square, and all of them had lush green grass covering. It was a strange sight given the heat wave in nearly all of United Kingdom at the moment, with temperatures in Chelmsford soaring to 27 degrees.

The appearance of the ground was made stranger by the fact that the outfield looked rugged and devoid of any grass, with only patches of green to be seen. It reflected the truer affect of unforgiving sunshine but at the same time, was cause for concern for the Indian team who wouldn't want any players injured during this game.

India's practice session lasted nearly four hours, with players arriving here in two batches. Nearly all batsmen and bowlers had rigorous workouts, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli also concentrating on slip fielding.

The boys are here at Essex for a training session ahead of the Test series against England. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ARQb9ObCvl — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2018

Even so, the sheen was taken off this practice session as the decision to shorten the game came two hours later.

As per statement from the Indian team management, the squad will travel to Birmingham on Saturday and start its preparations for the first Test (from August 1) a day early.

In turn, this poses a question mark over the world number one side's preparations for the upcoming five-Test series.

With the wicket and ground conditions turning out to be completely different from what is expected to be on offer during the Tests, it remains to be seen how the Indian team management goes about doing things over the next three days.