United States earn ODI status for first time

By
Xavier Marshall
Victory over Hong Kong on Wednesday took the United States to the Cricket World Cup League 2, sealing one-day international status.

London, April 25: The United States cricket team secured one-day international status for the first time with an 84-run win over Hong Kong.

The USA booked a top-four place in the World Cricket League Division 2 on Wednesday, having won three consecutive matches.

An opening defeat to Oman was followed by victories over Namibia, Papua New Guinea and finally Hong Kong, qualifying for the Cricket World Cup League 2.

Xavier Marshall - a former West Indies Test star - hit 100 runs in the clinching victory.

They are joined by Oman in securing a CWC League 2 spot, with Scotland, the UAE and Nepal having already clinched their places.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
