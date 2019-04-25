United States earn ODI status for first time

The USA booked a top-four place in the World Cricket League Division 2 on Wednesday, having won three consecutive matches.

An opening defeat to Oman was followed by victories over Namibia, Papua New Guinea and finally Hong Kong, qualifying for the Cricket World Cup League 2.

Xavier Marshall - a former West Indies Test star - hit 100 runs in the clinching victory.

They are joined by Oman in securing a CWC League 2 spot, with Scotland, the UAE and Nepal having already clinched their places.

Tonight's the night everyone's been waiting for... @usacricket claim ODI status under the leadership of Captain America! pic.twitter.com/5nxXWo3npO — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2019