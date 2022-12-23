Cricket
Unsold Player in IPL 2023: Full List of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2023

By

Kochi, December 23: England's Joe Root, Bangaldesh's Shakib Al Hasan and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw were some of the players that remained unsold during the IPL 2023 Mini Auction, held in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

A total of 405 players have registered their names for the auction and a maximum of 87 players among them will be bought during the bidding process.

After the first few set of players went under the hammer, the likes of Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane were sold for their base price, while Sunrisers Hyderabad splashed the cash on Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal.

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who came into the auction as the player in demand, was bought after a big bidding war by Punjab Kings for a record-breaking Rs 18.50 Crore, the highest in the 2023 Auction.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and England Test captain Ben Stokes also fetched big bucks, but three international stars did not have any takers in the first two sets.

Root and Rossouw went unsold in the first set, while Shakib and his compatriot Litton Das remained unsold in the second and third set of players.

In the later sets, the likes of Adam Zampa, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman also had no takers, but the unsold players may return later in the accelerated process. The uncapped players also did not find much luck as over 15 players went unsold.

Here is the full list of unsold players so far in IPL 2023 Auction:

Player Country Role U/C/A Base Price
Joe Root England Batter Capped Rs 1 Crore
Rilee Rossouw South Africa Batter Capped Rs 2 Crore
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh All-rounder Capped Rs 1.50 Crore
Litton Das Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 50 Lakhs
Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 50 Lakhs
Tom Banton England Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 2 Crore
Chris Jordan England Bowler Capped Rs 2 Crore
Adam Milne New Zealand Bowler Capped Rs 2 Crore
Akeal Hosein West Indies Bowler Capped Rs 1 Crore
Adam Zampa Australia Bowler Capped Rs 1.50 Crore
Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa Bowler Capped Rs 1 Crore
Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan Bowler Capped Rs 1 Crore
S Midhun India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Shreyas Gopal India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Murugan Ashwin India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Chintal Gandhi India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Lance Morris Australia Bowler Uncapped Rs 30 Lakhs
Mujtaba Yousuf India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
K.M. Asif India Bowler Uncapped Rs 30 Lakhs
Mohammed Azharuddeen India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Dinesh Bana India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Sumit Kumar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Abhimanyu Easwaran India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Corbin Bosch South Africa All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Saurabh Kumar India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Priyam Garg India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Himmat Singh India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Rohan Kunnummal India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Shubham Khajuria India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Chethan L.R. India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Anmolpreet Singh India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs
Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 15:25 [IST]
