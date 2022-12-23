Unsold Player in IPL 2023: Full List of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2023

A total of 405 players have registered their names for the auction and a maximum of 87 players among them will be bought during the bidding process.

After the first few set of players went under the hammer, the likes of Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane were sold for their base price, while Sunrisers Hyderabad splashed the cash on Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in IPL history

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who came into the auction as the player in demand, was bought after a big bidding war by Punjab Kings for a record-breaking Rs 18.50 Crore, the highest in the 2023 Auction.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and England Test captain Ben Stokes also fetched big bucks, but three international stars did not have any takers in the first two sets.

Root and Rossouw went unsold in the first set, while Shakib and his compatriot Litton Das remained unsold in the second and third set of players.

In the later sets, the likes of Adam Zampa, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman also had no takers, but the unsold players may return later in the accelerated process. The uncapped players also did not find much luck as over 15 players went unsold.

Here is the full list of unsold players so far in IPL 2023 Auction:

Player Country Role U/C/A Base Price Joe Root England Batter Capped Rs 1 Crore Rilee Rossouw South Africa Batter Capped Rs 2 Crore Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh All-rounder Capped Rs 1.50 Crore Litton Das Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 50 Lakhs Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 50 Lakhs Tom Banton England Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 2 Crore Chris Jordan England Bowler Capped Rs 2 Crore Adam Milne New Zealand Bowler Capped Rs 2 Crore Akeal Hosein West Indies Bowler Capped Rs 1 Crore Adam Zampa Australia Bowler Capped Rs 1.50 Crore Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa Bowler Capped Rs 1 Crore Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan Bowler Capped Rs 1 Crore S Midhun India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Shreyas Gopal India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Murugan Ashwin India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Chintal Gandhi India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Lance Morris Australia Bowler Uncapped Rs 30 Lakhs Mujtaba Yousuf India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs K.M. Asif India Bowler Uncapped Rs 30 Lakhs Mohammed Azharuddeen India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Dinesh Bana India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Sumit Kumar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Abhimanyu Easwaran India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Corbin Bosch South Africa All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Saurabh Kumar India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Priyam Garg India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Himmat Singh India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Rohan Kunnummal India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Shubham Khajuria India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Chethan L.R. India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Anmolpreet Singh India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs