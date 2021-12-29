USA vs Ireland: ODI series cancelled after Covid-19 concerns in Irish camp

Two members of the Irish team's support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two Ireland players being deemed as close contacts.

All players returned negative test results in the latest checks overnight.

The first game of the three-match series had already been canceled, and the second one-day international put back a day, after COVID-19 cases were detected among the umpiring team and members of the USA squad.

The second and third games were due to take place on Wednesday (December 29) and Thursday (December 30).

In a joint statement, USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland said

"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative COVID results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as close contacts,”

“The risks and concerns about further spread have meant that both Boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches.”

The teams split the Twenty20 series 1-1. The Ireland squad is scheduled to depart Florida for Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday for a series against the West Indies.