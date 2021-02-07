Uttarakhand glacier burst: Cricketers extend their condolences

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who played a solid knock of 91 off 88, took to social media to extend his condolences.

My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile former cricketer Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also extended their condolences.

Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone’s safety in the affected areas. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 7, 2021

Stay strong people of #Uttarakhand 🙏🙏 praying for everyone’s well being.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 7, 2021

