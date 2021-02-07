Uttarakhand glacier burst: Cricketers extend their condolences

Bengaluru, Feb 7: The glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand claimed several lives while many are still missing and feared dead. Several former and current Indian cricketers took to social media as they extended their condolences to the families affected by the glacier burst.
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who played a solid knock of 91 off 88, took to social media to extend his condolences.
My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble.— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 7, 2021
The India batsman tweeted, “My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help this is trouble.”
Meanwhile former cricketer Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also extended their condolences.
Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone’s safety in the affected areas.— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 7, 2021
“Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone’s safety in the affected areas,” tweeted Raina.
Harbhajan took to the social media site and wrote, “Stay strong people of #Uttarakhand praying for everyone’s well being.”
Stay strong people of #Uttarakhand 🙏🙏 praying for everyone’s well being..— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 7, 2021
Meanwhile, on the field, hosts India posted 257/6 in response to the visiting England sides 578 on the third day of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
