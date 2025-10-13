Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Vice-Captain, former IPL Winner Picked in Bihar Ranji Trophy Squad

Women's World Cup Qualification Scenario: How can India Women qualify for Semifinals after defeat against Australia?

Published: Monday, October 13, 2025

After a meteoric rise through IPL and youth setup, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named Bihar's vice-captain for the opening phase of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

The young batting sensation will serve as deputy to captain Sakibul Gani for the team's first two fixtures as Bihar aims for a strong start in the Plate Group.

The state side begins its campaign on October 15 against Arunachal Pradesh at the Moin ul Haq Stadium in Patna, before heading to Nadiad to face Manipur from October 25.

Suryavanshi's elevation comes after a sensational run with the Indian Under-19 unit, where his explosive 78-ball century in Brisbane turned heads during the Youth Test series. With 133 runs in three innings, he was a key contributor to India's 2-0 triumph over Australia-performances that now fast-track his journey into senior-level responsibility.

The 14-year-old was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025 and he delivered astonishingly. Suryavanshi amassed 251 runs in the entire season, which also included a century.

But Suryavanshi would be aiming to revive his first-class career this season. Over the last two seasons, the southpaw has just scored 100 runs in the Red Ball format, at a paltry average of 10.

Apart from Vaibhav, former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Sakib Hussain has been named in the team as well. The young pacer was part of the KKR squad which won the IPL 2024 title.

Bihar Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Squad

Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vc), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar.