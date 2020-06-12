Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls on June 13

Ifira Sharks have a well-balanced side that has the ability to turn the table against the in-form MT Bulls. Their bowlers have been able to defend modest totals in the past. However, Sharks batting is still a big concern for the team as they have faltered in the pressure situation. They failed to chase the target in the last two games and suffered a heavy defeat.

MT Bulls, on the other hand, after a disastrous start, have been able to pull it back with a dominant performance in the last couple of games. The team has some impressive players in their ranks that can turn the game on its head.

Analysis:

The outcome of the upcoming match will be interesting to see as both teams have gone through similar ups and downs in the tournament. However, Ifira Sharks will feel they have a slight advantage over the Bulls as they have been able to complete the double over the Bulls.

Skipper Nalin Nipiko has led his team from the front and will be playing a vital role against the Bulls. However, he will need support from other batsmen. They will have to improve their batting which currently lacks consistency. Talking about the bowling, spinner Obed Yosef has been exceptional for the Sharks and a lot will depend on him if they want to restrict the in-form Bulls batsmen.

MT Bulls, at the same time, will be quite impressed with the performance of Philip Tsione and skipper Andrew Mansale. Both provided a blistering start in the previous game and chased down a stiff target of 95 in just 6.5 overs. They will be hoping to give a similar start against the Sharks.

Considering the recent form, MT Bulls look a more settled side with a formidable batting line-up and will be slight favourites to book their place in the final.

Injury Updates:

No injury has been reported yet. Will update as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Probable XIs

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko (C), Apolinaire Stephen, Bethan Moli, Jamal Vira (WK), Wolford Kalworai, William Yamak, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Obed Yosef

MT Bulls: Philip Tsione, Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Williamsing Nalisa, Eddie Mansale, Nono Chila, Godfrey Mangau, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu, Marcel Taea

Captain: Andrew Mansale

Vice-Captain: Clement Tommy

Best 14

Wicketkeepers: Clement Tommy, Jamal Vira

Batsmen: Philip Tsione, Alex Stephen, William Yamak

All-rounders: Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko, Vince Vira

Bowlers: Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Obed Yoseph, Apolinaire Stephen.

Match Details:

Date: 13th June 2020

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Source: Media Release