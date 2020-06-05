Vanuatu Blast T10 League Match 9: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: MT Bulls Vs Mighty Efate Panthers

Andrew Mansale and Patrick Matautaava are two key players for the MTB and will be opening the innings. Mansale has been playing some serious game leading the team both from the batting as well as bowling front. He is the top run-scorer for the MT Bulls. From the Bulls bowling squad, Godfrey Mangau is also someone who can be looked up to seeing his past performances.

J Rasu is one of the opening batsmen from the Partners and will be leading the team from the front with both bat and bowl. J Rasu has scored most runs for his team till now. Panthers is well equipped with some imminent players from the batting side, like S Obed, W Vira, L Carlot. Simpson Obed is one of the top wicket-takers for the team.

The Bulls will aim to put up a better performance against the Panthers, hoping to register their win in this match.

Injury Updates:

No injury has been reported yet. Will update as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Weather Report:

The sky is expected to remain clear during the seventh match on 6 June 2020. The average temperature is expected to range between 21-27 degree Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch gives a boost to a competitive battle between the teams. So far, the team preferring to bat first have taken the game on their side. Hopefully, similar scenes will be seen on Saturday's game. Skippers will likely choose to bat first and leave a chase of 100-110 runs.

Probable XIs

MT Bulls: Clement Tommy (WK), Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione

Mighty Efate Panthers: Jarryd Allan (WK), Alfred Carlot, Joshua Rasu, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Mcmillan Markia, Selwyn Garae, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

Captain: Andrew Mansale

Vice-captain: Joshua Rasu

Best 14:

Jarryd Allan, Selwyn Garae, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Tony Tamata, Simpson Obed, Clement Tommy, Godfrey Mangau, Eddie Mansale, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Wesley Vira, Philip Tsione.

Match Details

Date: 6 June 2020

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App