Varun Aaron: Line of respect between senior and juniors getting blurred

"Today I see a lot of youngsters forget where they've come from and their roots and what their journey has been ever since they were kids. A youngster, say 21 or 22, gets a massive IPL contract will go straight from wearing certain normal clothes brand to certain branded clothes and think that's his identity," Aaron said.

Aaron was addressing at the third session of 'Mind, Body and Soul', a platform brought forward by The Royal Rajasthan Foundation, in association with NS Vahia Foundation & McLean Hospital (Harvard Medical School Affiliate).

"Yes, he's worked hard for that contract but as an individual one should never forget their roots. I see youngsters not being able to separate between what's real and what's not and they tend to forget respect for the people who were part of their journey.

"When I made my Ranji Trophy debut, I wasn't scared of my seniors but I had a lot of respect for them. I wouldn't swear in front of them and talk discreetly to my counterpart. Nowadays I think that line of respect between seniors and juniors is really getting blurred," he was quoted by IANS as saying.

The 30-year-old further said that being resilient is one of the qualities that are must for any sportsperson to make it and sustain at the top.

"For me, with the kind of injuries I've experienced, I have probably needed to be more resilient than the average cricketer. End of the day you can either look at it as a struggle or as a great learning.

"I've had eight stress fractures in my back and two have broken off, so I can easily look at it as a struggle but honestly, to me it isn't. I feel I'm really privileged to be one of the few to play Test and One-day cricket for India, representing the country at the highest level, getting to play the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

Aaron, who made his international debut in 2011, has so far represented India in 9 Tests and 9 ODIs in which he has taken 18 and 11 wickets respectively. He has so far played 47 matches in the Indian Premier League and is slated to play for Rajasthan Royals from this season onwards which currently stands indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.