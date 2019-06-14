Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Vaughan feels Finch is best captain so far, but he had his low moments as well

By
Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch's record as captain is not without blemish

Bengaluru, June 14: Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Australian skipper Aaron Finch has been the best captain at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

WC Special | Schedule | Squads

The 44-year-old was particularly impressed with Finch's leadership in the match against Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday which the Kangaroos won by 41 runs.

Speaking to the BBC, Vaughan said Finch came up with fine manoeuvrings against teams like the West Indies and Pakistan to earn wins eventually.

"I think he manoeuvred his team against the West Indies well to win that game. And just over the last hour (against Pakistan), when it started to get a little bit panicky for Australia, he manoeuvred his bowling attack, knowing that he had to get these overs of spin ," Vaughan said, praising Finch's picking his strike bowlers even though when he had one over from his weak bowlers left in the dying moments of the game against Pakistan.

Hadn't sent Maxwell ahead of Khawaja

Finch, who also picked a wicket in the game in Taunton besides scoring an impressive 82, certainly did well but there were also moments when Australia hadn't done well enough under his captaincy. One such example was seen in the game against India. Australia were chasing a mammoth 353 to win in that game and surprisingly, after an unusually slow David Warner got out at a crunch moment of the game, they didn't care about sending hitters like Glenn Maxwell or Alex Carey up the order.

Usman Khawaja, who has strike rate of below 85 in the ODIs, was sent at No.4 and it didn't help the Australianell after adding only 69 runs in 12 overs with Steve Smith. The less-than-a- chase.

Khawaja scored 42 off 39 balls which was yet not at par with the chase's demand and put immense pressure on the likes of Maxwell and Carey and they couldn't get Australia back into the hunt despite valiant efforts. Australia mended their ways in the next game by promoting the hitters ahead of Khawaja but in the clash against India, it was certainly a low in Finch's captaincy.

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
