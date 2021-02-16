Vera level feeling idu, Ashwin enthralls Chennai crowd while talking in Tamil after Test win over England

Chennai, February 16: R Ashwin has seen MA Chidambaram Stadium from his kid days - from the time his father used to bring to the venue to see cricket matches, then as a budding cricketer and then as an India international. But the last four days have been very special for the local lad as Ashwin ruled the second Test against England in a commanding fashion.
Ashwin took five wickets in England's first innings and then made a hundred, his 5th Test century, to yank the match completely away from the visitors. His efforts culminated in a massive 317-run series-levelling win for India.
But Ashwin thrilled the local crowd when he spoke in Tamil to former India cricketer Murali Kartik, who was doing the presentation duty for host broadcaster Star Sports.
"I've watched a lot of cricket in these stands, my father used to bring me here. I've played four Tests here and this is the most special one. I got a hero's welcome. In Covid-19 times, a of lot of people came without any fear and even though some didn't wear masks, they cheered for us. Every time I came out to bat or bowl, the cheers were great - vera (different) feeling," Ashwin spoke in Tamil as the Chennai crowd went berserk for one of their own.
Earlier Ashwin said his experience of playing in the Chepauk helped him immensely in the Test. "This wicket is very different to the first game. Those balls which were doing much didn't get wickets, it was the mind doing things. It takes a certain amount of pace and guile to do it on this wicket - I've been playing for years here. I think every sort of load-up gives a different result in terms of the pitch and conditions. All these things are working beautifully because of my awareness. The joy is coming out and hence the bowling is coming the way it is."
