'Very Very Special' 167: Maiden ton at Sydney more memorable than 281 at Kolkata: VVS Laxman

The Hyderabad batting stalwart has rated his maiden ton against Australia during India's tour down under in 2000 as the best amongst 17 century-plus scores in Test cricket.

"281 is definitely a very memorable knock and a match for me, that Kolkata Test match and the series itself. But, 167 gave me the confidence that I can perform at the highest level," Laxman told reporters during the release of his autobiography '281 and Beyond' in Hyderabad on Thursday (November 15).

"Because the situation we were in, and the conditions, it was quite a challenging condition and also one of the best bowling line-ups in world cricket.

"To go out and get my first Test 100. That was very important for me to realise that I had the potential to perform even at the highest level. So, I think that 100 gave me the confidence that I can take on the best in various conditions and various situations. That turned around my career if I may say," Laxman added.

Laxman has played several iconic knocks against the Aussies and slammed 6 centuries against them. The middle-order batsman was called Australia's nemesis for as long as he played. His 281 against a formidable Australian side was India's highest individual score in Tests until Virender Sehwag smashed a triple hundred against Pakistan in Multan.

When asked about his decision to retire in the middle of a Test match, Laxman said, "But then, retirement or any decision you take, you have to be comfortable with that decision. I felt deep down that it was the right time for me to quit the game and move on.

"So, I don't at all regret while a lot of fans still feel very disappointed and disheartened that they did not see me bat for one last time in Hyderabad."

Laxman played his last Test match at Adelaide in 2012. The right-handed batsman scored 18 and 35 in his last match before drawing curtains to an illustrious career.