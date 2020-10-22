Victor Mpitsang named chief selector of South Africa

The 40-year-old has played two One-day Internationals for the Proteas in 1999, and made over 100 first class appearances before retiring in 2012.

Mpitsang, who was previously head of selectors for the national Under-19 side will assume office from November 2.

CSA, who are hoping to host England in Cape Town for three ODI and three Twenty20 Internationals starting late November, and were given a boost this week then they received government approval for the tour to go ahead, though no official announcement has been made.

England confirm South Africa white-ball tour

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said that the national convenor of selectors position is in the safest hands after Mpitsang's appointment.

"The role for the National Convenor of Selectors is an incredibly important one, which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long. We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor's credentials speak for themselves," said former national captain Smith.

Mpitsang expressed his eagerness in getting started at the beginning of next month.

"It's an honour to be called up for this role. For the last eight years since my retirement, I've consciously looked to learn as much as I can about this game and I have put in many hours gaining that knowledge and experience.

"When you retire from playing you always hope you can stay in and around the game somehow and make a positive contribution in some way no matter how small. I've been incredibly fortunate to have received the opportunities that I've in the past and to have learned how things work from admin to playing and coaching," he said.

Mpistang's first task will be to pick the squad for the proposed home series against England, which is expected to start on November 27.

Currently a few of South Africa players including skipper Quinton de Kock and his predecessor Faf du Plessis are featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) behing held at three venues in the UAE.

The IPL 2020 ends on November 10.

