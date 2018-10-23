Vihari, Tiwary shine as India B beat India A in Deodhar Trophy

Once India B elected to bat after winning the toss, bowlers called the shots at the Kotla pitch. Batsmen were not allowed to have a free run but had to work hard for their runs. India B made 261/8 and then restricted a star-studded India A to 218 all out to celebrate a fine win.

After the early loss of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal and captain Shreyas Iyer stitched together a stand of 59 runs for the second wicket at nearly six -run per over rate. But both the batsmen went back to the hut in quick succession - Agarwal was castled by Krunal Pandya and Shreyas was gobbled up by R Ashwin, who bowled well on this day.

But the real force period in the India B innings came when Manoj Tiwary (52, 58b, 1x4, 2x6) and G Hanuma Vihari (87 n.o., 95b, 9x4) batted together for the fourth wicket. Their 99-run alliance was not of swashbuckling cricket but of prudence and it lasted a little over 20 overs.

India B were poised well at 195 for three in the 38th over for a bigger score but the run out of Tiwary changed the whole scenario. There onwards they lost wickets regularly and the Vihari managed to extend their total to a zone that can be called competitive.

And competitive it proved in the end. India A lost a cluster of wickets and were reduced to 87 for five in 19.4 overs. But captain Dinesh Karthik (99, 114, 11x4, 1x6) and Ashwin (54, 76b, 5x4) repaired the early damage for the sixth wicket adding 123 runs in nearly 24 overs and pushed India A closer to a win. But young leg-spinner Mayank Markande found the crucial breakthrough dismissing Ashwin, stumped by Ankush Bains.

However Karthik was still there and that last hope too was snuffed out soon when left-arm spinner Shahabaz Nadeem held on to a caught and bowled chance. India A lost two important wickets in the space of four runs and never really recovered from those blows.

Brief scores: India B: 261/8 in 50 overs (Hanuma Vihari 87 n.o,, Manoj Tiwary 52, Mayank Agarwal 46, Shreyas Iyer 41; R Ashwin 2/39) beat India A: 218 all out in 46.4 overs (Dinesh Karthik 99, R Ashwin 54; Mayank Markande 4/48, Shahabaz Nadeem 3/32, Varun Aaron 2/45) by 43 runs.