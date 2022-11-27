Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Quarterfinals full list, venue, stream details, players to watch

Pre-Quarter Finals:

Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have entered the Quarterfinals after their Preliminary Quarterfinals victory yesterday.

Karnataka won over Jharkhand by 5 wickets as Ravikumar Samarth and Nikin Jose starred for them with the bat. UP dominated over Mumbai and Shivam Mavi was their star with the ball, picking up 4 wickets. Jammu and Kashmir also prevailed over Kerala by 7 wickets.

Quarterfinals:

1st QF: Punjab vs Karnataka - Nov 28, Narendra Modi Stadium

2nd QF: Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh - Nov 28, Narendra Modi B Stadium

3rd QF: Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir - Nov 28, Gujarat College Ground

4th QF: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - Nov 28, GS Patel Stadium Nadiad

Players to Watch:

N. Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu): Narayan Jagadeesan has scored the most runs in the tournament so far. He has amassed 822 runs in 7 matches which includes a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Rahul Tripathi (Maharashtra): Rahul Tripathi has 512 runs in just 6 matches with an average of 128. He will be important for Maharashtra in their clash against Uttar Pradesh.

Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra): Jaydev Unadkat will be hoping to continue his wicket-taking form against TN in the quarterfinal. He has a total of 13 wickets this season with an average under 15.

Vasuki Koushik (Karnataka): It's been a breakthrough season for Karnataka's 30-year-old medium-pacer Vasuki Koushik. He has 16 wickets to his name and has bowled with the best economy in the tournament (2.57).

Streaming and TV Details:

The matches can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar from 9 am IST by Indian viewers. Selective matches will be telecast live on Star Sports network.