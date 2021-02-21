Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw's century, Suryakumar Yadav's fifty propel Mumbai to 7-wicket win over Delhi

Mumbai bowlers, led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (3/35), restricted a star-studded Delhi batting line-up to 211/7 in 50 overs despite a valiant unbeaten 106 off 145 balls by Himmat Singh and then cantered to the target in 31.5 overs, as Prithvi (105*) tore into the Delhi attack.

Invited to bat at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Delhi were reeling at 10 for three as they lost Anuj Rawat (0) and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (0) cheaply. Both the batters were run out. Trouble mounted for Delhi after they lost Nitish Rana (2), who edged to wicketkeeper Aditya Tare, giving pacer Kulkarni his first wicket.

Kulkarni struck again and removed Jonty Sidhu (0) to make it 12 for four. They lost half their side for 23 after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/33) castled Kshitiz Sharma (5).

Then, Himmat and number eight batsman Shivank Vashitsth (55 off 70 balls, 6x4) rallied with a 122-run seventh-wicket stand. Himmat played a responsible knock, striking six fours and two maximums.

After Vashisth departed, Himmat found an able partner in skipper Pradeep Sangwan (28 not out), as the two forged an unbeaten 57-run stand to take their side above the 200-run mark.

Chasing 212, Mumbai lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early but Prithvi (105 not out off 89 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 39 balls; 6x4, 1x6) added 82 runs for the second wicket. Shaw took the Delhi attack to the cleaners, hammering 15 boundaries and two sixes in his match-winning innings and was ably supported by Iyer, who is making a comeback after missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

After Iyer was cleaned up by Lalit Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, who had earned his maiden India call-up on the previous evening, played his part with a blazing 50 off 33 balls. Suryakumar and Shaw added 93 runs for the third wicket and brought Mumbai on the verge of victory.

In the other two Elite Group D games, Rajasthan defeated Pondicherry by six wickets, while Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 59 runs.

Brief Scores: Delhi 211/7 (Himmat Singh 106 not out, Shivank Vashisth 55; Dhawal Kulkarni 3/35, Shams Mulani 2/33) lost to Mumbai 216/3 (Prithvi Shaw 105 not out; Suryakumar Yadav 50; Lalit Yadav 2/32) by 7wickets.

At KL Saini Stadium: Maharashtra 295/8 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 102, Yash Nahar 52; Vaibhav Arora 4/45, Ayush Jamwal 2/49) beat Himachal Pradesh 236 (Abhimanyu Rana 46, Amit Kumar 34; Rajyavardhan Hangargekar 4/42, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/46) by 59 runs.

At Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Pondicherry 273/6 (Paras Dogra 101, Sheldon Jackson 55; Shubham Sharma 2/34, Ravi Bishnoi 2/47) lost to Rajasthan 274/4 (Manender Singh 115, Aditya Garhwal 70; Anton Subikshan 3/55, Sagar Udeshi 1/50) by 6 wickets.

(With PTI inputs)