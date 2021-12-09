Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Siddharth, Sai Kishore, Indrajith propel TN

Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey decided to bat first after winning the toss at the Greenfield International Stadium, but that was the only thing went right for them on the day.

Sandeep Warrier removed opener R Samarth in the fourth ball of the first over itself and in the sixth over Karnataka lost K Siddharth to R Silambarasan. They were reduced to 20 for 2 at that stage, and the situation only progressively worsened for them before getting bowled out for 122 in 36.3 overs.

There was a pocket of resistance in the Karnataka innings when Manish and Rohan Kadam added 67 runs for the third wicket in close to 17 overs.

Just when it seemed that Karnataka have survived those initial jolts, off-spinner Washington Sundar, who is making his return from an injury that he sustained in June during India’s trip to England, dismissed Rohan for 37 off 69 balls with a four.

A bigger blow was waiting for Karnataka and it soon realised when Manimaran Siddharth ended the stay of Manish who made 40 off 54 balls with three fours.

Karnataka were reduced to 103 for four in 25.2 overs and they slid to an even perilous position from that point.

Siddharth and R Sai Kishore combined to wreck Karnataka as the latter lost remaining six wickets for a mere 19 runs in little over 11 overs.

The target was never going to even stretch the Tamil Nadu batting line-up. Openers N Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudarshan gave a steady start before former was jettisoned by spinner J Suchith for 16.

Even the dismissal of Sudarshan (18) never really bothered TN as Baba Indrajith (51, 74 balls, 8x4) and Washington Sundar (31, 33 balls, 3x4) pulled them past the target quite easily with exactly 22 overs to spare.

Now, TN top the Elite Group B with 8 points while Karnataka are in second spot with 4 points after two matches.