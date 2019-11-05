Cricket
Virat Kohli birthday: King Kohli pens an emotional letter to his 15-year-old self as he turns 31

By
Mumbai, Nov 5: As Virat Kohli celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday (November 5), the Indian captain penned a letter to his 15-year old self. The letter, which captures Virat's reflections on his teenage years, is also a message for his animated avatar, which is being born across millions of TV & digital screens on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli turns 31: India captain celebrates his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan

'Super V' is an animated series about a 15-year old aspiring Cricketer inspired by Indian Captain Virat Kohli's teenage years. The 15-year old Virat discovers he has superpowers and assumes the responsibility of fighting the looming threat of a super-villain, which can destroy the world. While he vanquishes villains, he also has to deal with the everyday issues that an ordinary teenager faces.

'Chase your dream'

In his letter, Virat advises his 15-year-old self to chase his dreams while cherishing his reality. He wants himself to grab every opportunity that comes his way without letting go of a single moment that he can get with his family.

Reflects on the hardships he faced as a kid

In the second page of his letter, Kohli reminisced the hardships he faced as a kid. The struggles in his formative years helped the Delhi cricketer become stronger at an early age.

Kohli to appear as superhero in animated series

The 12-part series titled 'Super V' premieres on the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday in 70+ countries across 5 continents via the Star network and Hotstar.

Virat's journey in Super V is also inspired by real-life incidents from the Cricketer's life so it's appropriate that Virat himself makes an appearance in every episode to underline what he thinks the life-lesson in that episode is. His appearance as a 'sutradhaar' in Super V is aimed at connecting Virat with young viewers across the country and hopefully helping them in a small way in their own personal journeys. The series aims to emphasize the balance between power and responsibility, freedom and accountability, self-confidence and humility and most importantly, loving yourself and loving others.

Commissioned in 2017, Super V has been produced as a collaboration between Star India, Cornerstone Animation and Baweja Movies. The series premieres today at 3:30 PM IST and airs every Sunday thereafter at 9 AM and 4 PM on Star Plus, Star Sports, Disney Channel and Marvel HQ. The show streams on Hotstar.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
