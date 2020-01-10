'King' Kohli achieves another milestone, becomes quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain

Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get to the feat. Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after match-winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Dhoni, Allan Border and Stephen Fleming. India won the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after registering a comprehensive 78-run win in the second T20.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and invited Kohli to bat first. KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52) slammed half-centuries and gave India a stupendous start. India posted a massive 201/6 in stipulated 20 overs and later restricted the tourists to 123 in 15.5 overs.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson made his international comeback after a gap of 1637 days when he was included in the Indian playing eleven in Pune.

The talented Kerala cricketer replaced Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven as he finally got a chance to sport the blue jersey after a gap of years. The right-handed batsman featured in his second T20I after having made his debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Samson missed 73 T20Is in between his two appearances.

India won the second T20 in Indore on Tuesday by a margin of 5 wickets. The first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.