Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl: Brands congratulate proud parents Virushka

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Former cricketer RP Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, and actors Angad Bedi and Rakul Preet Singh were among the first to congratulate the couple on becoming parents.

Virat Kohli with his daughter 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/2dIrH8JvDu — kunika (@kunikajii) January 12, 2021

RP Singh welcomed Kohli to the "Father's club", adding "the greatest feeling of being a dad is even sweeter" when the first baby is a daughter. "Many congratulations to the parents @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ghar aai lakshmi (goddess Lakshmi has arrived)" wrote Bedi.

Sharma, who is also the co-founder of the banner Clean Slate Filmz, had a great 2020 work-wise as two of her productions -- Netflix film "Bulbbul" and Amazon Prime Video web series "Paatal Lok" -- garnered favourable reviews from both audiences and critics.

Earlier on Tuesday (January 12), social media was abuzz with the first pictures of Virushka's daughter and the fans were loving it. Apparently, the video which is getting viral on social media shows the feet of the little angel isn't true.

Meanwhile, the brands of which Kohli and Anushka have been a part of and other brands also greeted the celebrities and congratulated them.

