Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Life in London: Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Four-Hour Conversation with the Power Couple

New Delhi, Sep 11: Star India cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma may have shifted base to London, but their impact and presence continue to be felt in India and beyond.

Recently, cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues opened up about a memorable encounter she and Smriti Mandhana had with the power couple in New Zealand-a meeting that went far beyond cricket.

Jemimah & Smriti's Special Meeting with Virat & Anushka

Speaking to Mashable India, Jemimah Rodrigues recalled how she and Smriti Mandhana approached Virat Kohli for advice on batting. The discussion began in a café at the team hotel, where Anushka Sharma later joined in. What was meant to be a short chat turned into a four-hour-long heart-to-heart.

Jemimah revealed: "He actually told Smriti and me that you both have the power to change women's cricket, and I can see that happening. It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out."

Why Virat & Anushka Moved to London

Beyond cricket, curiosity about Kohli and Anushka's life abroad has grown since the couple relocated to London in 2024. Dr Sriram Nene, husband of actress Madhuri Dixit, recently shed light on their decision during a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Dr Nene shared, "They were thinking about moving to London because they can't enjoy their success in India. Anything they do attracts attention, and it becomes intrusive. They just wanted to raise their kids normally."

The couple continues to maintain a low profile in London, occasionally sharing glimpses of their family life on social media and returning to India only for professional commitments.

A Quieter Life, Stronger Impact

While Kohli and Anushka may live away from the constant media glare, their influence in sport, cinema, and social causes remains unshaken. Their interaction with Jemimah and Smriti highlights their commitment to supporting women's cricket, while their move abroad reflects a desire to balance fame with family values.