Virat Kohli appeals Delhi to reduce pollution, suggests ways to combat it

New Delhi, Nov 16: As Delhi and parts of North-India are battling the menace of pollution due to smog, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has urged the people of his city to do something about it.

In the video shared on his Twitter handle, with a caption "Delhi, we need to talk!" and a hashtag #MujheFarakPadtaHai, Kohli has suggested his fellow countrymen about various measures to the resident of Delhi to bring down pollution level.

"We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi. I want to bring your attention to it. Because lots of people are debating as to what's causing it, but what are we doing about it. If we want to win this match against pollution, we have to play together. Because it is our responsibility to reduce pollution," said Kohli.

"I would urge people to share their rides whenever they can. I would urge them to use bus, metro or Ola share if they can. This action, if we do once a week, will make a massive difference. Because even a small action makes a difference. If you agree, like this post, share it and show your support," he added further.

The national capital and the adjoining areas are reeling under acute smog since last week. The air in the entire region has been declared very toxic.