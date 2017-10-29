Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 9000 ODI runs, surpasses AB de Villiers' record

Kanpur, Oct 29: India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli completed his career's 9000 ODI runs and became the fastest to do so during the third one-day international against New Zealand on Sunday (October 29).

Kohli reached the milestone in 194 innings to surpass South Africa legend AB de Villiers' record. Before Kohli, De Villiers was the fastest to the 9000 club in 205 innings while the Indian skipper took 11 innings less.

The Delhi-lad became sixth Indian batsman to achieve this milestone.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had reached the milestone last year while other Indians who have done so are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Overall, Kohli, who played his 202nd match, has become the 19th batsman to breach the 9000-run mark, making him the fastest to get there.

Earlier in the series, the batting masterclass had surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting in the list of most ODI hundreds with his 31st ton. Tendulkar tops the list with 49 hundreds and he is also the leading run-getter in the format.

Kohli, who is in a prime form this year, also brought up his career's 32 ODI ton and second in the ongoing series. The 28-year-old reached the triple-figure mark in 96 deliveries.

Kohli also completed 2000 ODI runs this year. This is the second consecutive year when the right-handed batsman completed 2000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

Rohit Sharma follows Kohli on the list with 1000 runs while England skipper Joe Root is third on the list with 938 runs.

Sharma also notched up his career's 15th ODI century in this match.