Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 millions followers on Instagram

By
Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 millions followers on Instagram
Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 millions followers on Instagram

Bengaluru, March 2: Indian skipper Virat Kohli hits another 100, but this time off the field as he became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on Social Media platform Instagram on Monday (March 1).

The 32-year-old Kohli is also the first person in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the feat. And for over two years now, Kohli has been the most followed person on Instagram in India.

"Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram," the ICC tweeted.

The Indian skipper has now joined other top personalities like Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG forward Neymar and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as the most followed sportsperson on Instagram.

Ronaldo tops the list with 266 million followers, while Messi is second on the list with 187 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform. Brazil forward Neymar, on the other hand, has 147 million followers.

Kohli also joins a list occupied by Hollywood actor and pro-wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande in the 100 million club.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008 and has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31.

Kohli has also represented India in 90 Tests, scoring 7,490 runs with the highest of 254 not out, and in T20 interantionals, he has played 85 matches, scoring 2,928 runs at a strike rate of 138.43.

The Indian skipper is currently preparing for the fourth and final Test against England which gets underway on Thursday (March 4) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 10:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 2, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More