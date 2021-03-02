Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 millions followers on Instagram

The 32-year-old Kohli is also the first person in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the feat. And for over two years now, Kohli has been the most followed person on Instagram in India.

"Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram," the ICC tweeted.

The Indian skipper has now joined other top personalities like Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG forward Neymar and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as the most followed sportsperson on Instagram.

Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

Ronaldo tops the list with 266 million followers, while Messi is second on the list with 187 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform. Brazil forward Neymar, on the other hand, has 147 million followers.

Kohli also joins a list occupied by Hollywood actor and pro-wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande in the 100 million club.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008 and has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31.

Kohli has also represented India in 90 Tests, scoring 7,490 runs with the highest of 254 not out, and in T20 interantionals, he has played 85 matches, scoring 2,928 runs at a strike rate of 138.43.

The Indian skipper is currently preparing for the fourth and final Test against England which gets underway on Thursday (March 4) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.