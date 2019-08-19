Virat Kohli becomes most followed cricketer on social media; leaves Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni far behind

The flamboyant to-order batsman is creating records not just on the field, in fact the talented right-handed batter is also setting new milestones off the field.

Adding yet another illustrious cap in his feather, Kohli surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to become the most followed cricketer on the social media.

Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket

Earlier this year, the Delhi cricketer was the only cricketer to feature in the Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid athletes. He became the first cricketer to have 100 million followers on social media i.e. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined.

Kohli is way ahead of his predecessors Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is not very active on social media, and Sachin Tendulkar, who is pretty active on the social networks but not as popular than the current Indian captain.

Both Dhoni and Tendulkar are revered as the greatest cricketers across the globe but when it comes to popularity on social media, Kohli is much ahead of these two. Kohli now has 30 million followers on all three platforms.

The aggressive batsman has 37 million followers on Facebook, 39.3 million followers on Instagram and 31 million followers on Twitter.

According to the Forbes list, Kohli's estimated earnings is USD 21m from endorsements and USD 4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to USD25m for the last 12 months.