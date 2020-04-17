Virat Kohli best batsman, Jasprit Bumrah best bowler at the moment: S Sreesanth reveals during Helo live session

His life ban on cricket was, however, reduced to 7 years by BCCI ombudsmen Justice (retired) DK Jain after he observed that cricketer is already past his prime. On March 15 last year, the Supreme Court set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee's order against Sreesanth. His ban is supposed to end in August this year and the 37-year-old will be eligible to play for his state side Kerala in the domestic circuit and hope to make India comeback from there.

In a live session with his fan on Helo, the right-arm speedster - who was part of India's last two World Cup triumphs (2007 T20 WC & 2011 WC) discussed a lot of things about his professional and personal life.

When asked about the 2011 World Cup final, Sreesanth said, "In 2011, I was bit nervous, but Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh motivated me to bowl. And since it was the World Cup and we were playing at home, everyone in the side wanted to win that final at Wankhede Stadium at any cost for Sachin Paaji! And winning the final in front of an electric crowd was a great experience. It was also my last ODI match in India colours."

When asked how he's spending his time during the lockdown, he said, "Just having a good time with my wife and children during this lockdown and focusing on my fitness." The cricketer, when asked about his love life, revealed it was love at first sight with his wife Bhuvneshwari.

Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, claiming 169 wickets in all. The talented speedster, who was known for his upright seam position, was also asked some rapid-fire questions, which he tackled brilliantly.

Here are his responses to the rapid-fire questions posed by fans on Helo App:

Q: According to you, who is the best batsman in the world at the moment?

Ans: Virat Kohli

Q: Who is the best bowler in the world at the moment?

Ans: Jasprit Bumrah

Q: Which is your favourite, 2007 World T20 win or 2011 World Cup triumph?

Ans: 2011 World Cup win

Q: What is your favourite workout?

Ans: Workout with dance

Q: Who according to you is the best-ever captain of Indian Cricket Team?

Ans: Kapil Dev

Q: Should India play a charity match with Pakistan as proposed by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar? Should we play competitive cricket with Pakistan?

Ans: We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve.

Q: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, or Mumbai Indians, which opposition you enjoyed playing the most in the IPL?

Ans: Mumbai Indians is the team I loved playing against in the IPL.