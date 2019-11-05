Cricket
Virat Kohli birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead cricketing fraternity to greet King Kohli

By
Virat Kohli birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead cricketing fraternity to greet King Kohli

New Delhi, Nov 5: India captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday (November 5). The Delhi cricketer, who took a break from the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, was greeted by the cricketing fraternity on his special day.

Earlier in the day, Kohli shared an image told his 15-year-old self to shower his late dad with lots of love, giving his warm hugs precedence over his refusal to buy the dreamy-eyed son a pair of shoes.

Virat Kohli 31st birthday: India captain celebrates his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan

Kohli also tells the same West Delhi boy to savour those "parathas", for he knows they will become "quite a luxury" in the years to come. And luxury they did become. These were among a plethora of thoughts that crossed his mind.

Virat Kohli birthday: King Kohli pens an emotional letter to his 15-year-old self as he turns 31

His father Prem Kohli was 54 when he died following a stroke, and his son, who would one day become the world's best batsman, was 18. It is well documented that a day after performing the last rites, Kohli turned up to score 90 odd runs and save his state team Delhi in a Ranji Trophy game.

Now an incredibly successful cricketer, ranked No.1 in both Tests and ODIs, Kohli, again going back in time, knows that he will have to face failures at some point.

The cricketing fraternity took to their social media handles to greet the Indian batting mainstay.

Here's who said what:

BCCI:

ICC:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Virender Sehwag:

Shikhar Dhawan:

Yuvraj Singh:

Ajinkya Rahane:

Suresh Raina:

Aakash Chopra:

R Ashwin:

VVS Laxman:

Mohammad Kaif:

Harbhajan Singh:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Kuldeep Yadav:

Robin Uthappa:

RCB:

AB de Villiers:

Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
