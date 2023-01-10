Virat Kohli slams ODI century in Guwahati to break Sachin Tendulkar's record, equals another milestone

The right-handed batter from Delhi achieved quite a few milestones at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and started the new year 2023 on a confident note.

Fastest to 12500 ODI runs

The charismatic India batter on Tuesday (January 10) added a few feathers to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest batsman to complete 12500 ODI runs.

In all time run-scorers list in the 50-over format, the talismanic India batter is sixth. Only Mahela Jayawardene (12650), Sanath Jayasuriya (12430), Ricky Ponting (13704), Kumar Sangakkara (14234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426). He has completed 12500 runs in just 257 innings.

45th ODI Century for King Kohli

The 34-year-old went on slamming his 45th ODI ton off just 80 deliveries and started the year 2023 on a confident note. Sending a strong statement with his bat, Kohli slammed his second consecutive century in ODIs. His last century came in the third and final ODI in Bangladesh (113) and ended the year 2022 on a confident note.

Playing his first match in the new year, the right-handed batter notched up yet another sublime ton against Sri Lanka. With his 80-ball century, Kohli also brought up his 73rd international ton. He was finally dismissed for an 87-ball 113, which was identical to his last ODI score.

Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

Kohli scored 113 off 87 balls in the game and went on to surpass his idol Sachin Tendulkar to claim the record of slamming the most ODI centuries against Sri Lanka. Kohli now has nine tons in the ODIs against Sri Lanka while Tendulkar had notched up eight tons against this side. Kohli has also slammed nine centuries against West Indies in the 50-over format.

Kohli equals Tendulkar's batting record at home

Meanwhile, the Indian batting mainstay equalled a massive record created by Sachin Tendulkar as he slammed his 20th century at home. Tendulkar - who has played 164 ODIs at home - had also notched up as many hundreds in his illustrious career. Kohli has played 102 ODIs.

With 14 centuries at home in 69 matches, former South Africa batter Hashim Amla is third on the list. Kohli has so far aggregated 5133 runs in the ODIs while Tendulkar tops the table with 6976 runs at home.