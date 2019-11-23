Virat Kohli brings up 27th Test century: Michael Vaughan hails him as the best batsman across all formats

Kolkata, Nov 23: Charismatic India captain and batting mainstay, Virat Kohli, on Saturday (November 23) became the first batsman from the country to slam a century in the pink-ball Test.

Batting against Bangladesh on day two of the maiden day-night Test match at Eden Gardens, Kohli notched up his Test career's 27th ton in the longer version of the game.

The aggressive Delhi batsman equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as a captain.

Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar's record with 27th Test hundred, breaks Ponting's long-standing mark

This is Kohli's 20th Test century as captain and now he's only behind former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith.

Impressed with Kohli's consistency and hunger for runs, former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed the Indian captain. The 31-year-old took 141 innings to reach the mark, same as his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

Australian batting legend Sir Don Bradman holds the record with 70 innings. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar is third on the list with 154 innings, while former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden is fourth with 157 innings.

India Vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to 5000 Test runs as captain

Kohli was, however, dismissed for 136 by Ebadot Hossain when substitute Taijul Islam took a sensational catch at deep midwicket to end the Indian captain's stay. Kohli looked to flick the second-new ball bowled down the leg stumps which the batsman tried to flick. The fielder took a brilliant catch near the boundary to the silence the hysteric crowd at Eden Gardens.

Red Ball ... White Ball ... Now Pink Ball ... @imVkohli is the best Batsman across all formats in this era ... #100 #INDvBAN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2019 This is what Vaughan had to say Vaughan tweeted, "Red Ball ... White Ball ... Now Pink Ball ... @imVkohli is the best Batsman across all formats in this era ... #100 #INDvBAN." Both Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma made their first-class debut in the same match.



- Ishant Sharma took the 1st 5-fer haul in a D/N Test for India

- Virat Kohli scored the 1st century in a D/N Test for India#INDvBAN — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 23, 2019 November 23: A day to remember Kohli made his first-class debut on this very day, way back in 2006 and made it special in 2019 to slam his maiden D/N Test century. He, however, was dismissed for 136. First to score hundred for India in



Test: Lala Amarnath (1933/34)

D/N Test: Virat Kohli (2019/20)



ODI: Kapil Dev (1983)

D/N ODI: Sanjay Manjrekar (1991)



T20I: Suresh Raina (2010)

D/N (Night) T20I: Rohit Sharma (2015)#INDvBAN #PinkBallTest — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 23, 2019 Kohli joins the league of extraordinary gentlemen The Indian captain became the first player to slam a ton in the newly introduced format. He’s on one here! Best player to watch batting??? Surely! #kohli #INDvBAN — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 23, 2019 Isa Guha praises Kohli Former England women's cricketer Isa Guha also lauded the Indian run machine for consistent performance on the pitch.