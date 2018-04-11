Virat Kohli calls fellow countrymen to join him in achieving #1MILLIONPUSHUPS

With an aim to promote healthier life habits amongst people the initiative was launched on World Health Day, observed on 7th April. The initiative was launched on PUMA TRAC - an application offering a series of workouts that can be performed anywhere, anytime.

The official release said, "It is Virat Kohli's personal mission to motivate Indians to achieve better physical health. He is spearheading the #1MILLIONPUSHUPS initiative, motivating India to take the step towards a fitter lifestyle. The initiative has received an overwhelming response, with the nation having completed over half a million push-ups in just two weeks.

By performing just 10 push-ups a day, individuals are taking an effective step towards being fit and active. To be a part of the #1MILLIONPUSHUPS initiative, one has to download the PUMA TRAC app.

Kohli has in the past as well appealed his fans and countrymen to adopt a healthy lifestyle and keep fit.

Latest version of the PUMA TRAC app unveiled:

This new version of PUMA TRAC comes with lots of exciting features. It offers fitness experience with 14 globally renowned athletes and trainers such as Virat Kohli (Skipper-Indian Cricket Team) Nidhi Mohan Kamal (Certified Trainer), Kelly Whittaker (Marathon Trainer), Ashley Lee (Fitness Trainer & Dancer), Daniel Fox (Bodybuilder, Powerlifter, Personal Trainer) and Pamela Reif (Fitness Trainer) taking users through curated workout programs.

The highlight of the app is the extensive range of workouts, which ensure that getting fit is not a monotonous exercise. Users can choose from a rich assortment of Ballet inspired training programs, Pilates, Strength Training, Boxing, High-Intensity Interval Workouts, Running, Flexibility and Mobility training.

The app being suitable for all stages of training, suggests work-outs as per activity levels, personal goals, intensity and duration. The app constantly interacts with users to guide them to the most suitable session, or prompt them towards relevant local fitness-related events - customising programs to suit their goals. A smart learning engine that acts as a personal trainer, coupled with a highly interactive interface, engages users to stay hooked onto the app.

iOS and Android compatible, the app can be downloaded for no cost. The app is already seeing lacs of people downloading and joining the movement to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle. Download PUMA TRAC today to start your fitness journey!

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For over 65 years, PUMA has established a history of making fast product designs for the fastest athletes on the planet. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Golf, and Motorsports. It engages in exciting collaborations with renowned design brands to bring innovative and fast designs to the sports world.

Source: Press Release