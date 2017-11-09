Appeal fans to adopt healthy lifestyle: Virat Kohli at launch of his apparel brand One8

New Delhi, Nov 9: Stressing over the importance of sports in our lives, India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli on Thursday (November 9) appealed fellow countrymen to adopt a healthy lifestyle and join the movement of Come Out and Play.

At the unveiling of his own brand One8 in New Delhi, the cricketer rued how people are getting more hooked on mobile phones and gadgets, which is preventing them from doing physical activities to remain fit. Kohli and PUMA launched the One8 brand at Select City Walk.

At the launch of his apparel brand -- a collection of athleisure wear reflective of Virat's personal belief -- Kohli aims to bring about a groundswell invoking Indians to adopt an active lifestyle, where playing is an integral part. One8 has been created in collaboration with PUMA, which is providing design, product, retail and communication channels for the brand.

The skipper stressed that playing is not adopted only to win or compete but also share the sheer joy and benefits of it. Kohli motivated the kids gathered at the venue in order to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. The cricketer encouraged them to achieve better physical health by urging them to incorporate play into their daily lives.

The cricketer felt as a culture, we look at playing and sports as a distraction. The act of physical play in the country is almost completely dropped once schools, colleges and jobs take priority. But playing actually frees our minds, teaches us to deal with pressures while having fun, aids tactical decision making, teaches us teamwork, and keeps us healthy. All things that are essential to success.

Kohli, who is PUMA global ambassador and athlete, said, "Sport holds a very important place in my life. It has helped me become who I am today. The fact that we generally view sports as a hindrance to success or a distraction as we grow older, needs to change. I urge everyone to make time to pursue a more physically active lifestyle by making time to play. It's fun, relieves stress and helps us stay healthy."

Talking about his new brand, the 29-year-old added, "The One8 range is very close to my heart. It is my way of calling out to Indians to Come Out and Play because feeling fit and looking active is a simple step 1 towards leading a more active lifestyle.

"The collection is very versatile and is a mix of fashion and functionality. I have been deeply invested in the design and ideation behind the products, with PUMA designers even browsing through my wardrobe for inspiration! Partnering with PUMA to create One8 is also great because the brand is such a fit with my personality and will ensure that 'brand One8' is constantly evolving."

The Managing Director of PUMA India, Abhishek Ganguly, said, "Virat Kohli is an inspiration and role model for the youth today. He has carved a niche for himself by pursuing his dreams and is the perfect example of how sport can make one a well-rounded individual. We believe collaborating with Virat is the right direction for both the brand and a movement as important as Come Out and Play."

In order to promote his brand and demonstrate the importance of sports in our daily lives, Kohli even played at the venue.