Virat Kohli caught on camera imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action during Indore T20I against Sri Lanka

While doing the warm-ups for the match, Kohli was caught on the camera imitating the bowling action of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh. The Turbanator, who has gone out of favour from the Indian side, was present in the ground as he's part of the commentary panel for the broadcasters Star Sports.

Copying the veteran spinner's action to perfection, Kohli imitated the Chennai Super Kings bowler's run-up, the skip and the roll of arms. The two shared some laugh and even hugged each other later.

The crowd at the stadium enjoyed the funny imitation from their favourite player who seemed in a jovial mood before the start of the game.

Here's the video:

In case you missed out on watching how Kohli mimicked Harbhajan 😂#INDvsSLpic.twitter.com/I1lTP24K29 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian captain won the toss and elected to field and told they are playing with the same playing XI that was fielded in the opening T20I in Guwahati, which was called off due to rain.

After winning the toss Kohli said, "We will bowl first again. Pretty good wicket to bat, but in the first half, there could be some swing and nip around. It's a brilliant batting track."

Talking about his team's preparation in the World T20 year the skipper said, "Pretty much on track, the main focus is to see youngsters take up the pressure - need to see who can do that, in big games, we need 11 fit players ready to go. There is healthy competition within the group. KL and Shikhar are brilliant players, vying for one spot. It's all about doing what's best for the team. Same team, no changes at all."

Later in the match, Kohli completed 1000 T20I runs as a captain and the stylish right-handed batsman became the fastest to this milestone. India won the match by seven wickets as the hosts chased down the below-par target of 142 in 17.2 overs.