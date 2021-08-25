Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli Last 10 Test Innings: Kohli, Pujara continue to disappoint; wait for big knock

Virat Kohli Last 20 Test Innings Score:

11, 72, 0, 62, 27, 0, 44, 13, 0, 42, 20, 7, 55, 50, 44

New Delhi, Aug 25: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's struggle with the bat continued as the duo were dismissed cheaply on the opening day of the third Test match against England at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday (August 25).

Having elected to bat first, India had a disastrous start as they ended up losing three wickets in the first hour of the day's play. In-form KL Rahul fell in the very first over of the match to England's most successful bowler James Anderson.

Both Pujara and Kohli - who have been going through a rough patch with the bat - couldn't even touch the double-figure mark in the innings and were dismissed in identical fashion i.e. falling prey to the corridor of uncertainty.

James Anderson - who had been troubling Pujara in the series - bowled a perfect outswinger and the batsman hung his bat out to get an edge and Buttler did the rest. India's scorecard read 4/2 when Pujara departed after scoring just a run to his name.

Pujara - who seemed to have found his rhythm after disastrous starts in the previous outings in England - disappointed with the bat yet again bat as he was dismissed for not moving his feet.

Pujara's struggle with the bat is becoming a matter of concern for India as the right-handed batsman has scores of 15, 21, 7, 0, 17, 8, 15, 4, 12*, 9, 45 since his last Test fifty. It was the tenth instance when he was dismissed by Anderson in Test.

In the year 2021, Pujara has played 10 Tests (17 innings) and scored 435 runs, and averages 27.18.

Kohli continues to disappoint; wait for a ton prolongs

Kohli's struggle with the corridor of uncertainty became his peril as he paid the price of going for the ball. Kohli - whose drought for a Test century is now 640 days - averages 24.56 in the last 10 Tests. Kohli was dismissed for the seventh time by Anderson in Test cricket as he too paid the price of following the ball at the fifth-sixth stump.

The Indian captain whose last Test century came 640 days back now has 50 consecutive international innings without a century.