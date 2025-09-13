Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Cricket 'Virat Kohli could have played till 50': Taliban leader amazed by India star's early Retirement from Tests By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 19:28 [IST]

Virat Kohli's legacy continues to inspire millions of cricket lovers globally. His mastery on the field and his temperament off it make him a sports figure admired well beyond the boundaries of the game.

Taliban leader Anas Haqqani has publicly expressed strong admiration for Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, urging him to continue his cricket career much longer than anticipated. In a recent podcast hosted by Indian journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Haqqani commented on Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, a move that surprised many cricket fans worldwide.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket abruptly in May 2025, raising widespread surprise. Former cricketer Karsan Ghavri claimed their retirements were forced due to internal politics within the BCCI and selectors, despite both wanting to continue playing. Kohli expressed gratitude but stepped away after a dip in form, while Rohit quietly ended his red-ball career. Both didn't receive traditional BCCI farewells, highlighting the controversial nature of their exits.

"I don't know the reason behind Virat Kohli's retirement. Very few people across the world are that special. I would like him to play till 50. Maybe he was irritated by the media in India, because the media works differently. He still had time, he took it a lot early," he said at the Shubhankar Mishra podcast.

Haqqani also contrasted Kohli's retirement with that of teammate Rohit Sharma. He feels Rohit's retirement from Tests was justified but believes Kohli should have continued playing.

The Taliban leader's remarks underscore the global impact of Virat Kohli beyond politics and culture. Kohli, known for his aggressive batting style and exceptional leadership, remains one of the leading figures in international cricket. Despite stepping away from the longest format, he continues to feature in ODIs and remains a vital asset for the Indian cricket team.

The comments from Haqqani, a notable political leader with a significant following in Afghanistan, came just as fans look forward to Kohli's upcoming appearances after India's Asia Cup commitments. The India player is expected to play against Australia in the upcoming ODI series.