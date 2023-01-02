Virat Kohli earns Rs. 256 crore from commercial deals in 2022, tops among India players

Kohli ended a 1021-day century drought when he scored his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He also got his first ODI hundred in more than three years against Bangladesh in December.

On the other hand, Kohli had a year to forget when it comes to Test cricket. He struggled to replicate his limited-overs form in the red ball cricket and will eye to better that in 2023.

But when it comes to off-field events, Virat Kohli has stamped his authority. And according to numerous reports, Kohli has cracked the financial report with distinction. The former India captain reportedly earned Rs. 256.52 crore in 2022 from sponsorship and commercial deals, which is the most for any Indian cricketer last year.

Highest earning Indian cricketers of 2022 through sponsorship deals:



-Virat Kohli - 256.52cr.



- Rohit Sharma - 74.47cr.



- Jasprit Bumrah - 57.92cr. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 1, 2023

Kohli eclipsed the others with ease as he earned more than thrice the amount the next Indian cricketer earned. Rohit Sharma, the India captain managed to earn Rs. 74.47 crore and ranks second in the list, followed by Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who earned Rs. 57.92 crore.

Kohli is the highest-paid Indian athlete and ranks 61st among the highest-earning global athletes.