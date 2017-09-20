Virat Kohli has no role in Yuvraj's omission: Shabnam

Bengaluru, September 20: The absence of Yuvraj Singh from India's one-day squad has sparked rounds of rumours.

It has been attributed to his lack of fitness and therefore attracting Indian skipper Virat Kohli's displeasure. However, Shabnam Singh, Yuvraj's mother, said Kohli has nothing to do with the omission of her son from the India squad.

"Virat has always supported Yuvraj. And when someone as fit like him is at the helm, he would surely want the environment around him to be the same which is a good thing.

"The age factor does come up with Yuvi but I'm sure he will work harder to achieve the same," Shabnam Singh told sAaj Tak.

"There has been a level of improvement and he will soon match up to the current fitness standards. Of course, he was disappointed on not being picked but then the rules are the same for everyone.

"He doesn't give up easily and I'm sure he looks forward to this as a challenge. If you see over the recent years," she said.

Shabnam said her son has got nothing to prove and nobody has the right to ask when he will hang up his boots.

"He has nothing left to prove. He has won the World Cup and he even won the IPL last year. But it's his love and hunger for the game which drives him to continue contributing towards his nation.

"I don't think anyone has the right to ask him when to retire. It's his decision and whenever he feels he has done enough, he will do that," Shabnam said.