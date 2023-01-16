Virat Kohli hits a MS Dhoniesque Helicopter shot, screams 'Mahi Shot' in joy - Watch

Kohli dominated the Sri Lankan bowling and built a 131-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the 2nd wicket. He then went on to score his 46th ODI century, and demolished the visitors in the final overs as India managed a mammoth 390/5 at the end of their full quota of overs.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 73 runs to complete the series win with a 317-run victory. This also made India the first team to win with a margin of over 300 runs in an ODI match.

Kohli Scores another Hundred:

Kohli was in top form once again. This was his 3rd hundred in the last 4 innings as the prolific batter conquered the Lankan attack. His flawless batting and ability to find boundaries at ease was a treat to watch, and that earned him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. Kohli finished the series with 283 runs at an average of 141.5, while Shubman Gill was the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 207 runs.

Kohli hits Helicopter Shot:

Virat Kohli's inning had a moment of reminiscence as well. During the stupendous knock, Kohli hit one outstanding six over long-on in the bowling of Kasun Rajitha, and it reminded a certain name to the spectators, MS Dhoni.

Kohli hit an MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot for six runs and then screamed "Mahi Shot" in joy while fist-bumping his batting partner Shreyas Iyer. The ball travelled 97 metres and the video of him saying Mahi Shot went viral on social media.

This was one of the 8 sixes that Kohli hit in the entire inning, along with 13 boundaries. Kohli's 166 unbeaten is his second-highest individual score in ODI cricket, and also his 10th century against Sri Lanka in the ODIs.