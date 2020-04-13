Exclusive! Virat Kohli's hunger to improve could be a template for Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur: Anjum Chopra

Chasing a target of 185, the Indian women failed badly with the bat and were bundled out for 99, losing the match by 85 runs in front of packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8.

In an exclusive chat over the phone with MyKhel, the 42-year-old cricketer-turned sportscaster said team's senior batters Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana's lean patch with the bat cost the team dear and team's middle-order too failed to live up to the reputation. She also stressed that time has come that the parameter for one's inclusion into the side should be one's contribution and not by her age.

"I think, overall, India's batting was disappointing in WT20. The seniors will have to improve their game. Had the seniors played to their potential, we would have been the world champions. Our middle-order has hardly contributed as a unit, and I think the time has come when we shouldn't judge a player's experience by his/her age, instead, we should measure them based on their contribution," said the cricketer who has played six World Cup semifinals for India.

When asked about captain Harmanpreet and her deputy Smrit's form and will they be able to get their forms back in time for the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand next year, Chopra - who was the first Indian batswoman to slam an ODI century - said they have a perfect example in Indian Men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Chopra said Kohli's work ethics and hunger to come back strongly after going through a rough patch is commendable and even the women cricketers should learn a thing or two from the talented batsman.

The first woman cricketer to appear in 100 ODIs, added further, "I think everyone's form is a concern. Except for Shafali (Verma), there was hardly any batter who left a mark in Australia. Although it happens with every team, the form of every player in the side can never be at the top all the time. But fortunately, we've a player in our country in Virat (Kohli), who strives to get better after every failure. If he fails with the bat in a couple of games, in the third one he'll respond with a century, such is his class.

"His work ethics, commitment, passion and hunger to get better should be an example for every athlete in the country, not just cricketers. Kohli's transformation could also be a brilliant blueprint for our girls as well. Smriti and Harman are proven match-winners and I'm sure both of them will recover from this lean patch, but the sooner the better for the national side as well as for their state teams."