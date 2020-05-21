Kohli is GOAT; Bumrah to play for long, Bhuvneshwar will be effective with new system post lockdown: Sarfraz Nawaz

In an interview with The Indian Express, the 71-year-old former cricketer - who played 55 Tests and 45 ODIs for Pakistan in an international career spanning 15 years - was all praise for India's fast bowling unit.

Nawaz, who played for Pakistan in between 1969 and 1984, is said to have been the first proponent of reverse swing. The retired cricketer now resides in London and while speaking about Bumrah said he likes the youngster's consistency to and claimed he'll play long for India.

Nawaz said, "Bumrah has a deceptive bowling action and bowls great yorkers. Despite the fact that batsmen across the world have learnt to deal with him, he still sticks to his line and length. His ball comes quicker to off stump. He will play long for India."

Several experts are of the view that due to his short run-up and unique bowling style, Bumrah is prone to injuries and that his international career won't last long because of the said reasons.

Praising Mohammed Shami for his ability to get reverse swing, he said the Bengal pacer is "lethal with an older ball". Praising Bhuvneshwar Kumar's effectiveness with the new ball as unparalleled he said, "Being a conventional swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar will prove to be effective with the new system post lockdown."

Nawaz claimed he admired West Indies' legend Gordon Greenidge for his intelligence as a player and technically sound batting. But he's convinced that Indian captain is the greatest of all time.

"Virat Kohli is undoubtedly beyond comparison. He will certainly surpass Tendulkar on all fronts. Tendulkar was weak against inswing while Kohli hardly has any flaw in his batting. Initially in his career, he would fumble against the outswingers but now he has reached the pinnacle of his batting," he said.