Virat Kohli last international century date in all formats: India batting maestro's career since 2019

Test Cricket

In the year 2019, Kohli played 8 Tests (11 innings) and scored 612 runs at an average of 68. He slammed two centuries and as many fifties in that year with 254* being the highest. The 254* came against South Africa in Pune on October 10 in 2019.

A month later, Kohli slammed his 27th Test ton when he played a knock of 136 against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 22. That was the last time when the batting maestro entered triple digits and since then the wait for another Kohli century continues. It was Kohli's 70th international century when he equalled Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting's record of 70 international tons.

In the year 2020, Kohli played 3 Tests and batted in all six innings and 74 in the first innings of that forgettable Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide was his highest in that year. Kohli amassed a total of 116 runs in six innings in 2020 and averaged a paltry 19.33. The 74 against Australia was the only Test fifty he slammed in that year.

Things looked brighter in the year 2021 but the much elusive 71st international century evaded Kohli. Not to forget it was another dismal year from Kohli's standards for the right-handed batsman averaged meagre 28.21. Of the 19 innings he played across 11 Tests in 2021, Kohli amassed 536 runs and notched up only four fifties. The knock of 72 in February against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was Kohli's highest score in 2021.

ODIs

Like Tests, Virat Kohli ruled the ODIs in the year 2019 as the swashbuckler amassed 1377 runs in 26 games and averaged 59.86. He smashed five centuries and seven fifties during that period.

His centuries in that year came in Adelaide (104 vs Australia), Nagpur (116 vs Australia), Ranchi (123 vs Australia), in Port of Spain (120 and 114* vs West Indies) on August 11 & 14. He also had scores of 60, 82, 77, 67, 72, 66 and 85 in 2019.

In the year 2020, Kohli played 9 ODIs and could only amass 431 runs in the nine innings, with scores of 89 against Australia in Bengaluru and Sydney being the highest. On both occasions, the Indian captain missed out on a well deserved century. Kohli still aggregated runs at an average of 47.88 in 2020 with five fifties.

Kohli played just 3 ODIs in 2021 and scored 129 runs across three innings and averaged 43. The lone ODI series, Kohli played was against England at home. The Indian captain played notched up back-to-back fifties in Pune i.e. 56 and 77. Kohli's highest total last year in 2021 was 66.

T20Is

In the year 2019, Kohli amassed 466 runs in 10 T20Is, with 94* (his career-best score) coming in that year. Kohli averaged a massive 77.66 in that year and slammed five half-centuries. He scored the fifties in the West Indies and at home in that year against opponents like Windies, Australia and South Africa.

In 2020, Kohli played 10 T20Is and accumulated 295 runs in nine innings. His average, however, took a beating for it plummeted to 36.87 in that year. Kohli had just a single half-century in 2020 - the 85 off 61 deliveries against Australia in Sydney.

The only positive for Kohli in the year 2021 was the T20I format as he slammed four half-centuries in the 10 T20Is he played in India Blues. Kohli aggregated 299 runs and averaged 74.75 in the shortest format in 2021. He scored three half-centuries (73*, 77* and 80*) against England at home and the other fifty-plus score of the year came against Pakistan in their opening game in T20 World Cup. Kohli's bat, however, remained silent in the showpiece event which rendered the Men In Blue helpless. Team India - who were one of the tournament favourites - were knocked out of the competition from the first round itself.