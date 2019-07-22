Virat Kohli leads Indian cricketers to congratulate 'golden girl' Hima Das

|
Virat Kohli
"Phenomenal achievement by our golden girl @Himadas8. You are certainly making us proud. Hats off to your spirit. Wish you continued success. 🇮🇳 #HimaDas," wrote Kohli on his Twitter handle.
KL Rahul
"An absolutely incredible feat of winning 5🥇medals for the nation. 👏🏽👏🏽 Your hardwork, dedication and discipline is remarkable @HimaDas8 . May you continue your golden run. 🙏🏽," wrote Lokesh Rahul on his Twitter handle.
Rishabh Pant
"You are an absolute inspiration @HimaDas8 👏 The golden girl of India 🇮🇳 salaam boss," wrote Rishabh Pant. Interestingly, Pant was the first Indian cricketer to congratulate Hima on her feat.
Sachin Tendulkar
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Hima Das on Sunday (July 21) and wrote, "Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 🥇Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8."
VVS Laxman
This is how former India cricketer VVS Laxman reacted to Hima Das' feat. "5th gold medal of the month! Congratulations to @HimaDas8 for such a spectacular performance & wishing her continued success in the future," wrote Laxman.