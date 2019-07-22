Cricket

Virat Kohli leads Indian cricketers to congratulate 'golden girl' Hima Das

By
New Delhi, July 22: Star India sprinter Hima Das is receiving applauds from all corners for her stellar show after having won five successive gold medals in three weeks in Europe.

Das extended her sensational run by claiming her fifth gold of the month as she returned to the 400m competition with a season-best time of 52.09 seconds in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on July 22.

The 19-year-old sprinter from Assam has won five races -- four in 200m and one in her pet 400m event -- in Poland and Czech Republic since July 2.

Indian sportspersons are congratulating the sprinter for doing consistently well in the track and field events and brightening the country's chances of doing well in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, has also hailed Hima for her latest exploits on the track and wished the 19-year-old all the very best for her future assignments.

Virat Kohli

"Phenomenal achievement by our golden girl @Himadas8. You are certainly making us proud. Hats off to your spirit. Wish you continued success. 🇮🇳 #HimaDas," wrote Kohli on his Twitter handle.

KL Rahul

"An absolutely incredible feat of winning 5🥇medals for the nation. 👏🏽👏🏽 Your hardwork, dedication and discipline is remarkable @HimaDas8 . May you continue your golden run. 🙏🏽," wrote Lokesh Rahul on his Twitter handle.

Rishabh Pant

"You are an absolute inspiration @HimaDas8 👏 The golden girl of India 🇮🇳 salaam boss," wrote Rishabh Pant. Interestingly, Pant was the first Indian cricketer to congratulate Hima on her feat.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Hima Das on Sunday (July 21) and wrote, "Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 🥇Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8."

VVS Laxman

This is how former India cricketer VVS Laxman reacted to Hima Das' feat. "5th gold medal of the month! Congratulations to @HimaDas8 for such a spectacular performance & wishing her continued success in the future," wrote Laxman.

Hima has been improving on her timing even though the field in all the five races was mediocre. In her last race on July 20, she clocked a season best time of 52.09. Hima is yet to qualify in either 200m or 400m for the World Championships, to be held in Doha from September 26 to October 6. The World Championships qualifying mark stands at 23.02 and 51.80.

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 18:56 [IST]
