Virat Kohli-led Team India reaches West Indies to play four-Test series

New head coach Anil Kumble posted a photograph of the team in his twitter handle and wrote: "Reached St. Kitts... long flight..@cheteshwar1 @klrahul11 @y_umesh Tour begins @BCCI." (History beckons Virat Kohli on West Indies tour)

West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) also shared a picture of the Indian team after they reached St. Kitts.

"India led by @imVkohli arrived in #StKitts to prepare for the 4 Tests in #Antigua, #Jamaica, #StLucia, #Trinidad," the WICB tweeted. (Excited to work with Kohli, says Kumble)

India and West Indies are scheduled to play a four-match Test series, starting July 21 at Antigua, in what would be Kumble's first assignment as the chief coach of the team and Virat Kohli's first tour to the Caribbean as Test captain.

(Want to make Team India win consistently in overseas Tests: Kumble)

India will play a couple of warm-up matches against West Indies Cricket Board President's XI on July 9-10 and July 14-16 at Warner Park, Basseterre here.

The series comprises four Tests starting with the opening match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from July 21 to 25, followed by 2nd Test at Kingston from July 30 to Aug 3, 3rd Test at Gros Islet from Aug 9 to 13 and fourth Test at Trinidad on Aug 18 to 22.

PTI