Virat Kohli ODI Hundreds: The Full List of One Day International Centuries Scored By The Chase Master

Kohli is currently the second highest run scorer for India and fifth highest run-getter overall in ODIs with over 12000 runs, including 46 hundreds in the format at an incredible average over 50. Also among the 46 hundreds, five have been of scores 150 plus.

The 34-year-old is also second in the most ODI hundreds list behind India icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 49 hundreds in One Day Internationals. The legendary opener is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Kohli is now also the player with second most hundreds in international across formats with 74 centuries (46 in ODIs, 27 in Tests and 1 in T20I). Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in international cricket with 100 hundreds across formats in Tests (51) and ODIs (49).

Kohli also holds the record for most 100s in a winning cause in ODIs with 37 hundreds in 156 innings. He has scored 26 hundreds when chasing and among them only four were in a losing cause, earning him the tag of the Chase Master. He has also remained unbeaten in 16 of his 46 innings when he has scored a hundred in ODIs.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut in August 2008, scored his first hundred over a year later in 2009 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Sri Lanka. He scored his first away hundred two weeks later in Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

He scored his first ODI hundred in SENA (South Africa England New Zealand Australia) countries in 2011 in a rain interrupted match against England at the Sophia Gardens in Wales. However, that came in a losing cause.

He has so far scored 10 hundreds in SENA countries. And among the 10, five have been scored in Australia, three in South Africa, and one each in UK and New Zealand.

21 of his 46 hundreds have come at home, while 10 have come in other Asian countries (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), and 5 have been scored in West Indies and Zimbabwe.

His favourite ground has been Shere-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, where he scored 4 ODI hundreds followed by ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag, Queen's Park Oval in Kingston and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where he has smashed 3 ODI hundreds each.

As for favourite oppositions, Kohli has scored the most ODI 100s (10) against Sri Lanka. That also happens to be the record for a player scoring most hundreds against a single opposition in ODIs.

Kohli has also scored nine hundreds against West Indies and eight against Australia, making the two his next favourite opponents.

ODI Hundreds Scored by Kohli

100 No. Score Versus Venue Date Result 1 107 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 24 December 2009 Won 2 102* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 11 January 2010 Won 3 118 Australia APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 20 October 2010 Won 4 105 New Zealand Nehru Stadium, Guwahati 28 November 2010 Won 5 100* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 19 February 2011 Won 6 107 England Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 16 September 2011 Lost (D/L) 7 112* England Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 17 October 2011 Won 8 117 West Indies APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 2 December 2011 Won 9 133* Sri Lanka Bellerive Oval, Hobart 28 February 2012 Won 10 108 Sri Lanka Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 13 March 2012 Won 11 183 Pakistan Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 18 March 2012 Won 12 106 Sri Lanka MRIC Stadium, Hambantota 21 July 2012 Won 13 128* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31 July 2012 Won 14 102 West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain 5 July 2013 Won (D/L) 15 115 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Harare 24 July 2013 Won 16 100* Australia Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 16 October 2013 Won 17 115* Australia VCA Stadium, Nagpur 30 October 2013 Won 18 123 New Zealand McLean Park, Napier 19 January 2014 Lost 19 136 Bangladesh Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah 26 February 2014 Won 20 127 West Indies HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 17 October 2014 Won 21 139* Sri Lanka JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 16 November 2014 Won 22 107 Pakistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15 February 2015 Won 23 138 South Africa MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 22 October 2015 Won 24 117 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 17 January 2016 Lost 25 106 Australia Manuka Oval, Canberra 20 January 2016 Lost 26 154* New Zealand PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 23 October 2016 Won 27 122 England MCA Stadium, Pune 15 January 2017 Won 28 111* West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston 6 July 2017 Won 29 131 Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31 August 2017 Won 30 110* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 September 2017 Won 31 121 New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22 October 2017 Lost 32 113 New Zealand Green Park Stadium, Kanpur 29 October 2017 Won 33 112 South Africa Kingsmead, Durban 1 February 2018 Won 34 160* South Africa Newlands, Cape Town 7 February 2018 Won 35 129* South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 16 February 2018 Won 36 140 West Indies Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati 21 October 2018 Won 37 157* West Indies ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24 October 2018 Tied 38 107 West Indies MCA Stadium, Pune 27 October 2018 Lost 39 104 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15 January 2019 Won 40 116 Australia VCA Stadium, Nagpur 5 March 2019 Won 41 123 Australia JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 8 March 2019 Lost 42 120 West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain 11 August 2019 Won 43 114* West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain 14 August 2019 Won 44 113 Bangladesh Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong 10 December 2022 Won 45 113 Sri Lanka Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati 10 January 2023 Won 46 166* Sri Lanka Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 15 January 2023 Won