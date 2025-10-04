Virat Kohli ODI Stats: How has India star Fared in ODIs since World Cup 2023? Runs, Highest Score, Centuries

Lamine Yamal Injury Update: When will he play again for Barcelona after Recent Injury?

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in ODI history, known for his technical mastery, chase expertise, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Debuting in 2008, Kohli rose to prominence as a middle-order anchor before becoming India's captain, leading them to multiple ICC triumphs including the 2011 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. He holds the record for the most ODI centuries (51 as of 2025) and is the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs, achieved in just 287 innings during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Kohli is set to return to the 50-over format for India in the upcoming Australia ODIs. The India star has retired in Tests and T20Is, but is set to continue wearing the national colours in the ODI format.

Virat Kohli performance in 2023 ODI World Cup

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli delivered a masterclass, shattering records by scoring 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62, including three centuries and six fifties. Named Player of the Tournament, he reached his landmark 50th ODI century against New Zealand in the semi-final, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record and cementing his status as the format's preeminent run-scorer in a single edition.

How has Virat Kohli fared in ODIs since 2024?

After the 2023 World Cup, Kohli maintained his form in ODIs, contributing to India's 2025 Champions Trophy victory with his 51st century.

Since 2024, Kohli's involvement with the Indian team has been limited, and with the decreasing number of 50-over games, Kohli has played only 10 ODI matches since then.

Virat Kohli played 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2024, and he scored 58 runs in them as India lost the series 2-0 in Lanka. After that, Kohli played two matches against England earlier this year, before playing a key part in the Champions Trophy win. Kohli scored his century against Pakistan and also racked up another fifty, amassing 218 runs in the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli ODI Stats since 2024

Matches: 10

Runs: 340

Average: 37.77

50s: 2

100s: 1

HS: 100* vs Pakistan