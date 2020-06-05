Cricket
Virat Kohli only cricketer in top-10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown

By Pti
Virat Kohli only cricketer in top-10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram
Virat Kohli only cricketer in top-10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram

London, June 5: India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown, according to a report.

The cricket superstar was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by 'Attain' during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.

Forbes List: Virat Kohli leaps to 66th among highest-earning athletes with Rs 196 crore, Federer tops chart

Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal and (583,628 pounds) former England football captain David Beckham (405,359 pounds) wrap up the top five.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (184,413 pounds), ex NBA star Dwayne Wade (143,146), Brazillian footballer Dani Alves (133,694) and boxer Anthony Joshua (121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest earning athletes during the lockdown period worldwide.

Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
