Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket' with kids

By Pti
Indore (MP), Nov. 12: Indian captain Virat Kohli played 'gully (street) cricket' with children during a shoot in the Bicholi Mardana area here.

India vs Bangladesh: Mix and Match: Kohli & Co take pink ball throwdowns in between red ball nets

The second match of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22, and it will the first Day and Night Test in which India will be a part.

The video and photo of the shoot, which went viral, showed Kohli wearing a checked shirt and jeans and having fun with the children.

Both Indian and Bangladeshi squads practiced at the Holkar stadium here ahead of the test match. Fans had gathered at the venue in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 21:19 [IST]
