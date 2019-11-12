Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket' with kids

India vs Bangladesh: Mix and Match: Kohli & Co take pink ball throwdowns in between red ball nets

The second match of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22, and it will the first Day and Night Test in which India will be a part.

Kohli Playing Gully Cricket 😍👀 pic.twitter.com/7wvdjg50dr — Cricket freak♥️ (@naveensurana05) November 12, 2019

The video and photo of the shoot, which went viral, showed Kohli wearing a checked shirt and jeans and having fun with the children.

Both Indian and Bangladeshi squads practiced at the Holkar stadium here ahead of the test match. Fans had gathered at the venue in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

Training done ✔️ Great to be back with the boys 👍 pic.twitter.com/Wq9J6nHMez — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 12, 2019