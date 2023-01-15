Virat Kohli registers another unique record for India after century against Sri Lanka, surpasses Tendulkar

The star batter was immense in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday (January 15), scoring his 46th ODI hundred in fantastic fashion.

He made a mockery of the Lankan bowling after coming into bat, showed his authority and scored a flawless hundred. Kohli was on top with his willow, the way he took on both pacers and spinners is quite unmatched as the crowd got a taste of the Virat Kohli that was missing for some time.

Three ODI centuries away from Tendulkar:

And with the hundred, Virat Kohli has gone a step closer to Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries. This was his third ODI hundred in last 4 innings, as the prized asset of Indian cricket is truly making a statement, which can only be bad news for the oppositions.

He only is now three centuries away from equalling the record of Sachin Tendulkar's most ODI hundreds.

Virat Kohli creates Unique Record:

Virat Kohli also created another record with his century on Sunday. With the hundred, Kohli has now become the first Indian batter to have ten hundreds against a single opposition in the history of ODI cricket. This was his 10th hundred against Sri Lanka in just 49 innings.

The former India captain has scored at an average excess of 60 against the Lankans. He also has 11 fifties to his name against the same opposition, evident of his fondness to toil with the Lankan bowling.

Virat Kohli also has 9 ODI hundreds against West Indies in 41 innings, which was the joint most hundreds against a single opponent before today. Sachin Tendulkar also has 9 ODI hundreds against Australia, but the legend took 70 innings to reach that milestone.