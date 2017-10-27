Virat Kohli's DRS accusations in Bengaluru Test were 'rubbish': Steve Smith

New Delhi, Oct 27: Australia skipper Steve Smith has opened up about the DRS controversy during the Bengaluru Test earlier this year and termed his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli's accusations regarding his team's systematic abuse of review system as 'rubbish'.

Smith admits mistake, says he had 'brain fade'

In an interview to ESPNCricinfo, Smith, while speaking about the issue, said,"I am not entirely sure about what he was coming on about there. Because that was the only moment that it ever happened," he said.

During the Bengaluru Test Smith was dismissed LBW and his batting partner Peter Handscomb signalled him to take an opinion from the team's dressing room to confirm he was out. The Aussie skipper turned towards the team's viewing area but he was sent off by the on-field umpire following his gesture. He later called that instance as a 'brain fade' moment.

Kohli after India won that game fell short of calling Smith a 'cheat' and also accused the opposition of taking the assistance of the dressing room for DRS reviews on a couple of occasions.

The right-handed batsman was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as writing in his book, the Journey,"It wasn't until afterwards that I realised what a talking point it had become, fuelled by Kohli's post-match claims that we'd called on off-field assistance twice earlier in the match to help our on-field deliberations."

"As far as I was concerned, we'd never tried to consult with the dressing room beforehand and although he said he'd brought those previous occasions to the notice of the umpires, I can say categorically that we were never spoken to by either those umpires or match referee Chris Broad about any such breaches in protocol," the book further states.

In the interview, Smith also expressed his disappointment with the BCCI's decision of releasing a select conversation from the stump mic.

The verbal exchanges between Ravindra Jadeja and Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade were released by the BCCI on it's Facebook page to reveal the Aussies' tactics to distract the batsman.

India won the Bengaluru Test and levelled the series after Australia took a 1-0 lead by handing Kohli and Company a shock defeat in the opening Test in Pune.